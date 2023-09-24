Pattaya Loma Run on the Beach Attracts over 1,800 Runners

The charity Pattaya Loma Run on the Beach 2023 has succeeded in attracting over 1,800 runners across the country. At 04:45 AM today, September 24th, Mr. Krisana Boonsawad, the Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, took the helm as the presiding official for the opening ceremony and prize distribution at the walk-run event.

He was joined by distinguished guests including Mr. Songwut Charoenjit, the Assistant Secretary of the Pattaya City Council, Ms. Praichit Jetaphai, the copyright owner of the Loma Run on the Beach event, and representatives from the Human Help Network Foundation (HHN) Thailand.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

