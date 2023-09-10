Pattaya Floating Market to Reopen September 12th
The Pattaya Floating Market is planning to reopen after a major and devastating fire on September 12th, 2023.
Fire engulfs Pattaya Floating Market
The managing director and lawyer of the market Ms. Sumaphon Srimueang announced the swift reopening in a press conference on Saturday (September 9th). Joining her at the press conference were the Banglamung District Chief Mr. Pisit Sirisawatdinukun and local media such as The Pattaya News.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News