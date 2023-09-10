Pattaya Floating Market to Reopen September 12th

TN September 10, 2023 0
Boat moored at Pattaya's floating market.

Boat moored at Pattaya's floating market. Photo: Lori.

The Pattaya Floating Market is planning to reopen after a major and devastating fire on September 12th, 2023.

Fire engulfs Pattaya Floating Market

The managing director and lawyer of the market Ms. Sumaphon Srimueang announced the swift reopening in a press conference on Saturday (September 9th). Joining her at the press conference were the Banglamung District Chief Mr. Pisit Sirisawatdinukun and local media such as The Pattaya News.

