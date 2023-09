CHONBURI, Sept 12 (TNA) – The Pattaya 4-Region Floating Market has reopened its doors to tourists once again after the fire incident on Sept 7.

Pattaya Floating Market to Reopen September 12th

The management expresses gratitude to the tourists who flocked to the market on the first day, bringing joy to the vendors who are determined to carry on.

TNA

