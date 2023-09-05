Passenger’s diarrhea forces a transoceanic flight to Barcelona to turn around due to ‘biological risk’

Upon arriving in Atlanta again, several workers disinfected the aircraft for hours.

Airbus A350-941 ‘N501DN’ Delta Airlines, taxiing after arriving on flight DL275 / DAL275 from Detroit at Narita International Airport Tokyo, Japan.

Airbus A350-941 ‘N501DN’ Delta Airlines, taxiing after arriving on flight DL275 / DAL275 from Detroit at Narita International Airport Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Alan Wilson.

The Delta Airlines Airbus A350, which departed Friday from Atlanta and was bound for Barcelona, was forced to turn around because of diarrhea suffered by a passenger.

Airline sources have explained to Europa Press that the pilot himself categorized the situation as a “biohazard” and spoke to the control tower to request permission to return to the departure airport.

The incident forced to modify the flight times and many users took the incident with humor, unleashing a wave of memes.

UPDATE: official footage from the Barcelona diarrhea plane.

The plane, an Airbus A350-900, took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 10:30 a.m., but after about 30 minutes into the flight, the pilot reported to the control tower that a passenger had diarrhea in the cabin, calling the situation a “biohazard” and requested permission to return to Atlanta.

The aircraft landed in Atlanta at 11:15 am. Passengers were disembarked and the plane was disinfected. The airline has not provided information on the passenger’s identity or health status.

