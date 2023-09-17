Over 140 teens found in raid on Phayao karaoke bar

About 40 officials from the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) raided a karaoke bar in Mueang district of Thailand’s northern province of Phayao on Saturday night and found more than 140 underage youths on the premises.

Meanwhile, another group of PAD officials raided a motel, also in the Mueang district, and rescued two girls, one aged about 14, who were being forced into prostitution by the owner of the karaoke bar.

