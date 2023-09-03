One Person Dead, Fourteen Others Injured in Chumphon Bus Accident

TN September 3, 2023 0
Pak Nam in Mueang Chumphon District

Pak Nam in Mueang Chumphon District. Photo: Mozhar.

A bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene while 14 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus from Bangkok to Hat Yai (in Songkhla) crashed in Chumphon.

School bus crashes into paddy field in Ubon Ratchathani

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the passenger bus, Bangkok – Hat Yai (in Songkhla) overturned on the roadside. The main driver, Mr. Surachai Buaphet, 43, from Trang, was found dead near the driver’s seat. Fourteen people, mostly domestic tourists, had sustained injuries and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Narrow street in Koh Samui

Russian linked to phone scammers arrested on Koh Samui

TN September 4, 2023 0
Padang Besar in Songkhla.

Hundreds of Malaysian tourists stranded at Sadao district border checkpoint

TN September 3, 2023 0
Phang Nga Bay

Mysterious Debris Continues to Wash Ashore in South Thailand

TN September 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Artificial intelligence robot

Chulalongkorn University Is All Set for Change and Introduces Generative AI

Chulalongkorn University September 5, 2023 0
Passports immigration

Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative

TN September 5, 2023 0
Smoke haze in Lampang, Thailand

Sugarcane burn-off affects 44m people 6 months a year

TN September 5, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

New Cabinet shines light on the dark side of Thai politics

TN September 5, 2023 0
Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Severe Drought Strikes Khon Kaen Province

TN September 5, 2023 0