One Person Dead, Fourteen Others Injured in Chumphon Bus Accident
A bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene while 14 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus from Bangkok to Hat Yai (in Songkhla) crashed in Chumphon.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the passenger bus, Bangkok – Hat Yai (in Songkhla) overturned on the roadside. The main driver, Mr. Surachai Buaphet, 43, from Trang, was found dead near the driver’s seat. Fourteen people, mostly domestic tourists, had sustained injuries and they were taken to a nearby hospital.
