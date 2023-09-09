One missing after waterways overflow into Mae Hong Son villages

Pai River in Mae Hong Son, Thailand.

Pai River in Mae Hong Son, Thailand. Photo: Lestermandersson.

A villager went missing and is believed to have drowned after strong currents from overflowing streams swept through several villages in the Mueang district of Thailand’s northernmost province of Mae Hong Son following heavy rain Friday night.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

The famous Su Tong Pae bamboo bridge, a popular tourist attraction, was also heavily damaged by the currents, making it impassable.

