One missing after waterways overflow into Mae Hong Son villages

A villager went missing and is believed to have drowned after strong currents from overflowing streams swept through several villages in the Mueang district of Thailand’s northernmost province of Mae Hong Son following heavy rain Friday night.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

The famous Su Tong Pae bamboo bridge, a popular tourist attraction, was also heavily damaged by the currents, making it impassable.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

