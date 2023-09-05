New Cabinet shines light on the dark side of Thai politics

TN September 5, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

Goverment House Building in Bangkok. Photo: Government of Thailand / flickr.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet is poised to take up its duties after being sworn in before His Majesty the King on Tuesday. The new government is due to deliver its policy statement in Parliament on Monday (August 11). However, controversy has erupted over the appointment of certain ministers, given their questionable backgrounds and tainted records.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Miss ASEAN Summit

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University, said Srettha’s Cabinet lineup looks like the result of a “sharing of benefits” among coalition partners.

By Thai PBS World

