Myanmar Mother Charged with Pimping Teenage Daughter in Saraburi

TN September 13, 2023 0
Nong Saeng district in Saraburi province.

Nong Saeng district in Saraburi province. Photo: Syced.

BANGKOK, Sept 13 (TNA) – A Myanmar mother has been charged with procuring underage girls including her 15-year-old daughter for prostitution and human trafficking.

The 37-year-old Myanmar mother, identified as Ma Miew was arrested after her Thai husband and a school teacher brought the girl to file a compliant against the the girl’s mother, who forced her own daughter to provide sex service.

The mother works as a waitress at a resort in Saraburi’s Ban Mor district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

