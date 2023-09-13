Myanmar Mother Charged with Pimping Teenage Daughter in Saraburi
BANGKOK, Sept 13 (TNA) – A Myanmar mother has been charged with procuring underage girls including her 15-year-old daughter for prostitution and human trafficking.
The 37-year-old Myanmar mother, identified as Ma Miew was arrested after her Thai husband and a school teacher brought the girl to file a compliant against the the girl’s mother, who forced her own daughter to provide sex service.
The mother works as a waitress at a resort in Saraburi’s Ban Mor district.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA