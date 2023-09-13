Myanmar Mother Charged with Pimping Teenage Daughter in Saraburi

BANGKOK, Sept 13 (TNA) – A Myanmar mother has been charged with procuring underage girls including her 15-year-old daughter for prostitution and human trafficking.

16-year-old girl busted for pimping minors in Kamphaeng Phet

The 37-year-old Myanmar mother, identified as Ma Miew was arrested after her Thai husband and a school teacher brought the girl to file a compliant against the the girl’s mother, who forced her own daughter to provide sex service.

The mother works as a waitress at a resort in Saraburi’s Ban Mor district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts