Many Pheu Thai election manifesto promises were missing from the policy statement delivered by PM Srettha Thavisin to parliament, said Move Forward MP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul on Monday.

Pheu Thai Holds Talks with Move Forward

“The policies lack specifics and commitments, as well failing to provide timelines for implementation,” Sirikanya said.

