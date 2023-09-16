Minimum Wage Increase to Be Proposed to Thai Cabinet This Month

Workers on a bamboo scaffolding during renovation work at Wat Saen Muang Ma Luang in Chiang Ma

Workers on a bamboo scaffolding during renovation work at Wat Saen Muang Ma Luang in Chiang Mai. Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (TNA) – The Ministry of Labor is making headway on a crucial proposal to adjust the minimum wage rates and enhance workforce productivity ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled for September 25.

Thai Government to Meet With Companies to Negotiate Minimum Wage Raise

The aim is to secure approval by November, offering a timely New Year’s gift to the Thai people.

Labour Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn led a delegation of ministry executives in talks with chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) , Kriengkrai Thiennukul and members of the FTI committee to discuss the minimum wage adjustments and labor productivity enhancements at the FTI headquarters today.

