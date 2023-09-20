Man charged with killing daughter accused in deaths of 4 sons in Kamphaeng Phet

A man arrested for colluding with his wife in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter has also allegedly admitted to killing his four sons born to one of his three former wives.

Songsak Songsaeng, 46, and his wife Sunan Nahuanin, 40, from Kamphaeng Phet, were arrested in Pathum Thani and taken to Kamphaeng Phet to point out where they buried their 2-year-old daughter. They were returned to Bang Khen police station in Bangkok early on Wednesday.

Wassayos Ngamkham and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

