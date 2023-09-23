Man Arrested in Bangkok After Embezzling 41 Million Baht from Buddhism Foundation

A man was arrested in Bangkok after he admitted to having embezzled 41 million baht from a Buddhism foundation.

The Thai Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB) told TPN media that they have arrested a man identified only as Mr. Chaloam, 52, at a condominium in Bang Kapi, Bangkok. The arrest followed after an arrest warrant was issued from the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in September of last year, 2022.

