Major Banker Says Most Thais Have Financial Concerns

TN September 27, 2023 0
Thai Baht coins

Thai Baht coins. Photo: anan2523 (Pixabay).

On September 25th, 2023, Mr. Yuthchai Tayaratchakul, Executive Vice President of United Overseas Bank (UOB), gave a statement on a recent report on the ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study (ACSS). The report presented a significant insight into citizens and business sectors in current economic circumstances from 5 countries in ASEAN: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Chula Emphasizes on the Effort to Drive the Thai Economy with Thai Soft Power

The top three financial concerns of the respondents are rising inflation, household expenses, and shrinking savings, respectively. Given these concerns, Thais tend to focus more on prudent spending. They are also gravitating towards investing via digital banking platforms, the study showed.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter.

Thaksin Shinawatra could be out ‘in February’

TN September 27, 2023 0
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Authorities Continue Crackdown on Foreigners Doing Restricted Jobs

TN September 27, 2023 0
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Anyone defaming deputy national police chief ‘Big Joke’ will be sued: lawyer

TN September 27, 2023 0

