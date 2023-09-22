Lisa Blackpink Hits 1 Billion Spotify Streams with ‘Money’

Video for "Lalisa", Blackpink member Lisa Manoban's first solo song

Video for "Lalisa", Blackpink member Lisa Manoban's first solo song. Image: Youtube.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Blackpink’s Lisa has marked a historic achievement in the world of K-pop, as her solo hit “Money” surpassed an astounding 1 billion streams on Spotify. This milestone, announced by the music platform on September 20, makes “Money” the first song by a female K-pop artist to reach this remarkable feat.

Shares of YG K-pop agency plunge after Lisa Blackpink reportedly rejects contract renewal offer

“Money,” originally released as the B-side track on Lisa’s debut solo album, “Lalisa,” has become the most streamed song by a solo K-pop artist on Spotify, solidifying the Thai-born singer’s popularity and influence in the industry.

“Lalisa” itself has set a new record as the most-streamed solo K-pop album on the platform.

