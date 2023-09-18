Leading Thai Police and Relevant Agencies Discuss Police Reform in Thailand
On September 17th, 2023, the Thai Journalists Association set up a conference on “Police Reform: Reclaim Faith or Downfall” in Bangkok lectured by Adjunct Professor Wicha Mahakun, a former member of the NCCC, or the National Counter Corruption Commission, Pol. Col. Wirut Sirisawatdibut, a Secretary General of IJR, and Dr. Mana Nimitmongkol, a Secretary General of ACT.
In the conference, Adjunct Professor Wicha commented in regard to the Royal Thai Police Organization in Thailand that centralized authority leads to a lack of comprehensive management in the organization and causes issues such as outsiders exploiting bribery, illicit promotions, gambling, etc. To reform this crisis state, decentralization and empowerment at provincial levels are necessary, Wicha believes.
