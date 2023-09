NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 16-year-old student who was gang-raped by four men tried to take her own life by running in front of a train at a railway crossing but was safely rescued.

The girl was said to have been in severe distress ever since the four suspects, aged 20-27, were granted bail by a lower court following their arrest on April 28.

