Kamnan Nok Detained in Highway Police Killing Case

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (TNA) – The detained sub-district chief has been questioning for his alleged involvement in the killing of a highway police officer at his house in Nakhon Pathom while 30 witnesses will be summoned to give accounts.

Gunman Killed in Kanchanaburi After Shooting Highway Police Officer

The sub-district chief Mr. Praween Chanklai, also known as “Kamnan Nok” who is a suspect in the case of instigating others to commit intentional homicide and attempted homicide, underwent further questioning at the Crime Suppression Division.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

