Kamnan Nok Detained in Highway Police Killing Case

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (TNA) – The detained sub-district chief has been questioning for his alleged involvement in the killing of a highway police officer at his house in Nakhon Pathom while 30 witnesses will be summoned to give accounts.

Gunman Killed in Kanchanaburi After Shooting Highway Police Officer

The sub-district chief Mr. Praween Chanklai, also known as “Kamnan Nok” who is a suspect in the case of instigating others to commit intentional homicide and attempted homicide, underwent further questioning at the Crime Suppression Division.

