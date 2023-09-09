Kamnan Nok Detained in Highway Police Killing Case
BANGKOK, Sept 8 (TNA) – The detained sub-district chief has been questioning for his alleged involvement in the killing of a highway police officer at his house in Nakhon Pathom while 30 witnesses will be summoned to give accounts.
Gunman Killed in Kanchanaburi After Shooting Highway Police Officer
The sub-district chief Mr. Praween Chanklai, also known as “Kamnan Nok” who is a suspect in the case of instigating others to commit intentional homicide and attempted homicide, underwent further questioning at the Crime Suppression Division.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!