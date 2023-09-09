Intoxicated Thai Man Arrested with Gun After Allegedly Detaining Russian Woman in Phuket

An intoxicated Thai man was arrested with a gun after he allegedly detained a Russian woman at a hotel in Patong, however details on the incident were extremely limited.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Friday (September 8th) they were notified of an incident at a hotel in Patong. A Thai man who was intoxicated allegedly had detained a Russian woman inside a room. Police also found a handgun inside the room.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

