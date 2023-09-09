Intoxicated Thai Man Arrested with Gun After Allegedly Detaining Russian Woman in Phuket
An intoxicated Thai man was arrested with a gun after he allegedly detained a Russian woman at a hotel in Patong, however details on the incident were extremely limited.
Russian Women Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Providing Salon and Nail Services
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Friday (September 8th) they were notified of an incident at a hotel in Patong. A Thai man who was intoxicated allegedly had detained a Russian woman inside a room. Police also found a handgun inside the room.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!