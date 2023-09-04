Intoxicated British Man Beaten by Two Thai Men in Pattaya, Suspects Arrested

TN September 4, 2023 0
Downtown Pattaya at night

Downtown Pattaya at night. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.

A drunken British man was beaten by a group of Thai men in Pattaya for allegedly causing a nuisance and angering the Thai men at a local convenience store this morning, September 3rd.

Intoxicated British tourist allegedly robbed and beaten by four Thai men in Pattaya

According to the store owner, Ms. Euaamporn Rattanamethakoson, 36, the British man, Mr. (name removed), was making a nuisance of himself while heavily drunk and disrupted a group of young Thai men drinking at the store, causing the suspects to eventually lose their temper. As a result, the group beat the victim and escaped before Pattaya Police arrived.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Seaport in Sriracha, Chonburi

Sriracha oil spill under control

TN September 4, 2023 0
Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Sixteen Chinese Nationals Arrested in Call Center Scam Raid in Pattaya

TN September 3, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Pattaya Teens Firing Guns to Assert Dominance at Pool Villa Arrested

TN September 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Artificial intelligence robot

Chulalongkorn University Is All Set for Change and Introduces Generative AI

Chulalongkorn University September 5, 2023 0
Passports immigration

Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative

TN September 5, 2023 0
Smoke haze in Lampang, Thailand

Sugarcane burn-off affects 44m people 6 months a year

TN September 5, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

New Cabinet shines light on the dark side of Thai politics

TN September 5, 2023 0
Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Severe Drought Strikes Khon Kaen Province

TN September 5, 2023 0