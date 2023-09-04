Intoxicated British Man Beaten by Two Thai Men in Pattaya, Suspects Arrested

A drunken British man was beaten by a group of Thai men in Pattaya for allegedly causing a nuisance and angering the Thai men at a local convenience store this morning, September 3rd.

According to the store owner, Ms. Euaamporn Rattanamethakoson, 36, the British man, Mr. (name removed), was making a nuisance of himself while heavily drunk and disrupted a group of young Thai men drinking at the store, causing the suspects to eventually lose their temper. As a result, the group beat the victim and escaped before Pattaya Police arrived.

