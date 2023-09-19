“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of convicted former prime minister Thaksin, said today (Tuesday) that she is ready to become the leader of the Pheu Thai party, if it is the wish of party members.

She said that she is ready to work for the party, no matter whether he has any formal post, adding that, if the majority of party members think that she is suitable for the leadership, she is ready to accept the post or, if there are other people who are more suitable, she is also ready to step aside “because I am for the party.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

