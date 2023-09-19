“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

TN September 19, 2023 0
Daughter of Thaksin Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Thai PM Srettha Thavisin.

Daughter of Thaksin Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Thai PM Srettha Thavisin. Photo: Ing Paetongtarn @ingshin21 / Instagram.

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of convicted former prime minister Thaksin, said today (Tuesday) that she is ready to become the leader of the Pheu Thai party, if it is the wish of party members.

Thaksin Is Recovering After Surgery, Says His Daughter

She said that she is ready to work for the party, no matter whether he has any formal post, adding that, if the majority of party members think that she is suitable for the leadership, she is ready to accept the post or, if there are other people who are more suitable, she is also ready to step aside “because I am for the party.”

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Shell gas station in Thailand.

Diesel price to fall below 30 baht on Wednesday

TN September 19, 2023 0
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

70-80% Chance of Downpours Across Thailand with Possible Flash Floods

TN September 19, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin Is Recovering After Surgery, Says His Daughter

TN September 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Shell gas station in Thailand.

Diesel price to fall below 30 baht on Wednesday

TN September 19, 2023 0
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

70-80% Chance of Downpours Across Thailand with Possible Flash Floods

TN September 19, 2023 0
Daughter of Thaksin Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Thai PM Srettha Thavisin.

“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

TN September 19, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin Is Recovering After Surgery, Says His Daughter

TN September 19, 2023 0
Food Vendor Motorbike with Sidecar in Kalasin

Three People Injured After Motorbike Sidecar Collides With Sedan on Phuket Main Road

TN September 19, 2023 0