Homeless Man Found Dead Near Police Box in Phuket Old Town

TN September 7, 2023 0
Thai police booth with a police helmet as a roof

Thai police kiosk with a police helmet as a roof. Photo: Amada44. CC BY-SA 4.0.

The Phuket City Police at the police box at the Montree – Phang Nga (Pearl) Intersection in the Talad Yai sub-district, Mueang Phuket, told the Phuket Express that the man was found dead at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday (September 6th).

Homeless Man in Rayong Allegedly Beaten to Death After Flashing His Genitals to Beach Goers

Emergency responders were called and found that the man was confirmed dead and was believed to have been so for two hours before his body was found. One of his eyes was also bruised. No form of identification was found with him.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

