Highway Policeman Shot Dead in Nakhon Pathom, Suspect on the Loose

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

A highway policeman was shot dead at the house of a sub-district headman in the Mueang Nakhon Pathom district.

Pursuing policeman shot dead by motorcyclist in Nakhon Ratchasima

First responders arrived at the scene at the dining area to find two injured people. Major Siwakorn Saibua, an inspector from the Highway Police Region 1, had sustained severe injuries from seven bullet wounds. He was later pronounced dead. The other injured person was Lieutenant Colonel Wasin Panppee. He had sustained injuries from a bullet wound to his arm.

