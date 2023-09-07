Highway Policeman Shot Dead in Nakhon Pathom, Suspect on the Loose

A highway policeman was shot dead at the house of a sub-district headman in the Mueang Nakhon Pathom district.

Pursuing policeman shot dead by motorcyclist in Nakhon Ratchasima

First responders arrived at the scene at the dining area to find two injured people. Major Siwakorn Saibua, an inspector from the Highway Police Region 1, had sustained severe injuries from seven bullet wounds. He was later pronounced dead. The other injured person was Lieutenant Colonel Wasin Panppee. He had sustained injuries from a bullet wound to his arm.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

