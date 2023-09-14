Heavy Rains Forecast for 33 Thai Provinces, Including Bangkok

The Meteorological Department of Thailand has forecast heavy rains for 33 provinces in the next 24 hours, with 70% of Bangkok expected to be affected.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

The department on Thursday, September 14th, said that a ferocious storm has crossed over Myanmar, upper north Thailand, and upper north Laos, and is approaching with low pressure into north Vietnam and the Gulf of Tang Keiy. Another smaller storm from the southwest has overwhelmed the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

