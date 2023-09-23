Heavy Rain Causes Major Flooding in Phuket

Floods in Phuket

Floods in Phuket. Photo: Alan C. / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

The heavy rain hit on Friday afternoon (September 22nd) for about three hours and caused flooding on many roads in Patong City such as in Soi Na Nai, Sai Kor Road and Pracha Nukroh Road.

70-80% Chance of Downpours Across Thailand with Possible Flash Floods

Traffic police and law enforcement officers assisted in directing motorists with the traffic.

The Phuket Express

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

