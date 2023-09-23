Heavy Rain Causes Major Flooding in Phuket
The heavy rain hit on Friday afternoon (September 22nd) for about three hours and caused flooding on many roads in Patong City such as in Soi Na Nai, Sai Kor Road and Pracha Nukroh Road.
Traffic police and law enforcement officers assisted in directing motorists with the traffic.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
