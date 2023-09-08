Gunman Killed in Kanchanaburi After Shooting Highway Police Officer

KANCHANABURI, Sept 8 (TNA) – The gunman who shot dead a highway police officer at a house of the sub-district chief in Nakhon Pathom has been killed in a gunfight with the police in Kanchanaburi.

Highway Policeman Shot Dead in Nakhon Pathom, Suspect on the Loose

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers tracked down the suspect, also known as Nong, a henchman of Kamnan Nok, a sub-district chief in Nakhon Pathom.

