Grab Driver Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Minivan Driver at Koh Samui Airport

Koh Samui Airport shopping area

Koh Samui Airport shopping area. Photo: Sergey / flickr.

A Grab driver has sustained severe injuries from bullet wounds after being shot by a minivan driver at the Samui International Airport.

Taxi motorcyclists attack Grab biker in Bangkok

Witnesses told relevant police that the injured man, who had already been taken to a hospital, was identified only as Mr. Boy, 30. Three bullet cartridges were found at the scene. The suspect, initially identified only as Mr. Pao, 50, fled the scene.

