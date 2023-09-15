Grab Driver Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Minivan Driver at Koh Samui Airport
A Grab driver has sustained severe injuries from bullet wounds after being shot by a minivan driver at the Samui International Airport.
Witnesses told relevant police that the injured man, who had already been taken to a hospital, was identified only as Mr. Boy, 30. Three bullet cartridges were found at the scene. The suspect, initially identified only as Mr. Pao, 50, fled the scene.
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational