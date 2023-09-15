Grab Driver Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Minivan Driver at Koh Samui Airport

A Grab driver has sustained severe injuries from bullet wounds after being shot by a minivan driver at the Samui International Airport.

Witnesses told relevant police that the injured man, who had already been taken to a hospital, was identified only as Mr. Boy, 30. Three bullet cartridges were found at the scene. The suspect, initially identified only as Mr. Pao, 50, fled the scene.

