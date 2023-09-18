Government Plans Construction of Second Airport in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI, Sept 18 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has unveiled plans for the construction of a second international airport in Chiang Mai to address growing aviation demands and bolster tourism in the region.
Chiang Mai Airport Plans Expansion to Boost Passenger Capacity
During his visit to Chiang Mai on Sunday, he met local residents, living in the vicinity of Chiang Mai airport to hear the potential impact of the plan to extend flight hours after midnight.
