Government Digital Money Campaign in Discussion: PM

TN September 7, 2023 0
1000 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn

1000 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn. Image: Bank of Thailand.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has set a target to launch the digital money campaign it promised during election campaigns, saying the fund will be available early next year.

Srettha Undeterred by Criticism over 10,000-Baht Digital Money Giveaway

The Thai government under the leadership of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is expected to roll out the digital money campaign in February 2024. The administration is now in talks with several sectors in regard to necessary steps and due diligence.

The Prime Minister yesterday met with Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who gave him suggestions on the country’s financial system and briefed him on the household debt situation.

