Gold Prices in Thailand Hit New High as Thai Baht Weakens

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (TNA) – Thai gold prices surged to a new high today following the weakening of the Thai Baht, which hit its lowest point in the past 10 months.

Thai Baht weakens along Dollar on contained Euro zone crisis

Gold traders are closely watching whether the prices will continue to decline or remain stable, depending on the government’s efforts to build confidence and the direction of US Federal Reserve’s interest rate adjustments.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

