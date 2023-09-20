Former MP Pannika Wanich banned from contesting elections for life

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly. Photo: Public Relations Department. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders has decided to permanently revoke the right to contest elections of former MP of the disbanded Future Forward party Pannika Wanich, after finding her guilty of a gross violation of the ethical code.

Progressive Movement’s Pannika Wanich banned from arranging her own passport renewal

The court has also banned her from holding any political post. The charge was filed against her with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in June 2019 by serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya, accusing her of posting several images and statements on Facebook which were deemed to offend the monarchy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

