Former MP Pannika Wanich banned from contesting elections for life
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders has decided to permanently revoke the right to contest elections of former MP of the disbanded Future Forward party Pannika Wanich, after finding her guilty of a gross violation of the ethical code.
The court has also banned her from holding any political post. The charge was filed against her with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in June 2019 by serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya, accusing her of posting several images and statements on Facebook which were deemed to offend the monarchy.
