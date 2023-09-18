Forest Runoff Floods Homes in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Sept 18 (TNA) – Forest runoff from Doi Inthanon Mountain triggered by heavy rain has inundated downstream communities, affecting over 100 houses and agricultural land in Chiang Mai.

Floodwater flowed down streams and waterfalls, inundating homes on both sides of the Mae Klang creek.

Mr. Jaroen Phimkhan, chief of the provincial agriculture office said a total of 85 rai (approximately 34 acres) of farmland and rice paddies have suffered damage, affecting 62 farmers.

