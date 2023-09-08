Fire engulfs Pattaya Floating Market
A fire broke out at the Pattaya Floating Market in Bang Lamung district on Thursday night, destroying a section of the tourist landmark that featured various cultural and traditional products from all four regions of the country.
Twenty-seven fire trucks from Pattaya city and nearby local administrations, with more than 200 firefighters, were dispatched to combat the fire that started at about 8pm.
