Fire engulfs Pattaya Floating Market

A fire broke out at the Pattaya Floating Market in Bang Lamung district on Thursday night, destroying a section of the tourist landmark that featured various cultural and traditional products from all four regions of the country.

Fire Breaks out at Dangerous Goods Container in Chonburi’s Port

Twenty-seven fire trucks from Pattaya city and nearby local administrations, with more than 200 firefighters, were dispatched to combat the fire that started at about 8pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong and Pongpat Wongyala

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts