Fire Destroys House on Phuket Hill
Firefighters at the Koh Kaew Municipality told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire on Saturday morning (September 16th) at a house on a hill behind an international school in Baan Bang Koo, Koh Kaew.
They arrived at the scene to find the house heavily ablaze. It took about 15 minutes to control the fire. A housekeeper’s home was also damaged but no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated as of press time.
