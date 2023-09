Former Democrat party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi was sentenced to two years in prison today (Monday), after he was found guilty of sexually harassing an underage girl.

Prinn charged in another case, in Chiang Mai

The court acquitted him of rape and sexual harassment charges in another case, due to insufficient evidence.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

