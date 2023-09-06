Elderly Australian Man Found Dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left). Photo: Vasenka Photography / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

An 82-year-old Australian man was found deceased in the arrivals hall of the Suvarnabhumi international airport in Samut Prakan province Tuesday night, September 5th.

Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September

The discovery of the elderly victim was reported to airport police at 8 PM. He was found by an unidentified individual as he laid across seats on the second-floor of the arrivals hall.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts