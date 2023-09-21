El Niño effects forecast to get worse from November to January

Farmers in Thailand

Farmers in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Thailand is facing moderate El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is expected to worsen in November and last until next January, according to Surasee Kidtimonton, secretary general of the National Water Resources Office.

Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain

Although ENSO is currently weak, he said that it has already affected precipitation in Thailand, with total accumulated rainfall being about 14% less than normal.

