A moderate earthquake hit Luang Namtha city in Laos early Tuesday morning and the tremors could be felt in Chiang Rai province of Thailand.

The 4.1 magnitude quake hit at 3.32am at a depth of one kilometre in Luang Namtha, 94 kilometres northeast of Chiang Rai’s Chiang Kong district.

By Thai PBS World

