Driver Arrested After ‘Drifting’ BMW at Phuket Gas Station

Yellow cab refueling at a PTT service station in Thailand.

Yellow taxi refueling at a PTT service station in Thailand. Photo: Andrea Williams / flickr.

A driver was arrested after a video clip of a brand-new sedan ‘drifting’ in a gas station in Cherng Talay went viral on social media.

Half a millon ya baa pills and three kgs of Ice seized from an BMW

The Cherng Talay Police told the Phuket Express that the incident was recorded by a witness in a gas station on the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Road on Friday (September 22nd) sometime before midday. The video shows the brand-new BMW was fast drifting inside the gas station.

