Driver Arrested After ‘Drifting’ BMW at Phuket Gas Station
A driver was arrested after a video clip of a brand-new sedan ‘drifting’ in a gas station in Cherng Talay went viral on social media.
The Cherng Talay Police told the Phuket Express that the incident was recorded by a witness in a gas station on the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Road on Friday (September 22nd) sometime before midday. The video shows the brand-new BMW was fast drifting inside the gas station.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
