Diesel price to fall below 30 baht on Wednesday

The domestic diesel price will be reduced by two baht a litre to 29.94 baht on Wednesday morning, the oil retailers PTT and Bangchak announced on Tuesday night.

Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices

The price cut is part of the Srettha Thavisin government’s efforts to cut energy costs for consumers and businesses by reducing prices of diesel, electricity and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as cooking gas.

