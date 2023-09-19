Diesel price to fall below 30 baht on Wednesday
The domestic diesel price will be reduced by two baht a litre to 29.94 baht on Wednesday morning, the oil retailers PTT and Bangchak announced on Tuesday night.
Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices
The price cut is part of the Srettha Thavisin government’s efforts to cut energy costs for consumers and businesses by reducing prices of diesel, electricity and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as cooking gas.
