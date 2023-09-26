Deputy police chief ‘Big Joke’ files court complaint over search warrants

Deputy national police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn filed a complaint with the Criminal Court on Tuesday alleging contempt of court in the police application for a warrant that allowed them to search several houses he uses on Monday.

Thai Cyber Police Search House of Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn

Pol Gen Surachate told reporters later that the application for search warrants concealed facts from the court.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts