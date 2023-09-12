Department of Disease Control Urges Public to Undergo Tuberculosis Screening

Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok

Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok. Photo: Dharmadana. CC BY-SA 4.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is urging the public, especially those with underlying medical conditions that could worsen tuberculosis (TB), to undergo TB screenings to prevent its spread. The call comes in response to recent reports of a well-known actor contracting TB, likely due to close contact with a friend who succumbed to the disease on September 5.

Thai Authorities Expand Efforts to Eliminate Tuberculosis

According to DDC Director-General Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, Thailand is one of the top 30 countries globally with the highest number of active TB cases. Thailand records some 103,000 new TB cases annually, resulting in about 12,000 TB-related deaths.

