Couple, 4-year-old girl killed in Buriram motorcycle accident

BURI RAM: A four-year-old girl, her mother and stepfather were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a pick-up in Nang Rong district on Saturday.

Pol Capt Anan Sri-sen, a Nang Rong police investigator, said the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the Sa Pradu-Thung Saeng Thong road rural road in tambon Thung Saeng Thong, Nang Rong district.

