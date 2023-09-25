Couple, 4-year-old girl killed in Buriram motorcycle accident

Road Sign in Buriram

Road Sign in Buriram province. Photo: Edogawa.

BURI RAM: A four-year-old girl, her mother and stepfather were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a pick-up in Nang Rong district on Saturday.

Pol Capt Anan Sri-sen, a Nang Rong police investigator, said the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the Sa Pradu-Thung Saeng Thong road rural road in tambon Thung Saeng Thong, Nang Rong district.

