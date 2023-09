Colombians arrested for luxury home break-ins in Samut Prakan

SAMUT PRAKAN – Three Colombian nationals – two men and one woman – have been arrested for a string of burglaries at luxury houses in Samut Prakan and nearby provinces.

Colombian arrested for Samut Prakan burglaries

Alexandro Giovan Cuellar Pulido, Henrry Yeferson Delgado Bogota and Ms Maricela Cifuentes Hernandez were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Samut Prakan Provincial Court on Wednesday for collusion in theft, Pol Maj Gen Wallop Araemlar, chief of Samut Prakan police, said during a press conference on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts