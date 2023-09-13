Chula’s Original Short Film Captures Graduates’ Perspective on Gifts for Graduation Day

“Give Smiles, Not Gifts”: Chula’s Original Short Film Captures Graduates’ Perspective on Gifts for Graduation Day

"Give smiles no gifts" short film.

"Give smiles no gifts" short film. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.

Congratulations to all our 2022 graduates who will be joining the graduation ceremony, scheduled for October 5 to 7, 2023, at the Chulalongkorn University Auditorium.

Chulalongkorn University Is All Set for Change and Introduces Generative AI

The Office of Student Affairs and Chulalongkorn University Communication Center have collaborated to produce the original short film “Give Smiles, Not Gifts,” reflecting on what graduates would like for their graduation day under the concept “Heart is the best gift.” The film was produced to congratulate all of the 2022 graduates and promote the campaign to reduce the practice of giving extravagant gifts, such as flowers and balloons, to minimize waste generation, support environmental friendliness, and transform graduation celebrations into occasions for sharing smiles rather than receiving gifts.

The short film “Give Smiles, Not Gifts” was produced by Chatchai Kunponpitak and directed by Chatchai Prasertmak. Both the director and production team have previously created short films about the Chula graduation ceremony. “Life of Kwan” and “The Gift,” produced by them for Chula’s graduation, won awards from the WINA World Independent Advertising Awards, a world-class advertising film competition, in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

“Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of
innovations for society and is listed in the World’s Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021-2022.”

