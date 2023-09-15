Chonburi Police Apprehend Duo Involved in 10 Million Baht Wire Theft near Pattaya

Two fugitive wire thieves were arrested on Wednesday, September 13th, in Chonburi after causing financial damages worth over 10 million baht to the local government administration.

Cable thieves blacked-out Pattaya-Rayong motorway

The apprehension of the duo took place half an hour past midnight on Wednesday as a result of a follow-up investigation into a wire theft incident in August, involving three suspects, two of whom had managed to escape arrest.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

