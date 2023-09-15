Chonburi Police Apprehend Duo Involved in 10 Million Baht Wire Theft near Pattaya

Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police pickup. Photo: Pattaya Police / Facebook.

Two fugitive wire thieves were arrested on Wednesday, September 13th, in Chonburi after causing financial damages worth over 10 million baht to the local government administration.

Cable thieves blacked-out Pattaya-Rayong motorway

The apprehension of the duo took place half an hour past midnight on Wednesday as a result of a follow-up investigation into a wire theft incident in August, involving three suspects, two of whom had managed to escape arrest.

