Chinese Man Arrested in Bangkok for Kidnapping Chinese Woman

Sirat Expressway in Bangkok on the way down to Victory Monument Heading to Phaya Thai level.

Si Rat Expressway in Bangkok on the way down to Victory Monument Heading to Phaya Thai level. Photo: Mopza.

ANGKOK, Sept 15 (TNA) – Police have arrested a Chinese man for kidnapping a 27-year-old Chinese woman, who managed to flee after a road accident on an expressway.

International hunt for two Chinese men after kidnap of tourist in Bangkok

After a rear-end car collision, the Chinese woman with hands and feet tied sought help from a nearby taxi driver.

Deputy metropolitan police commissioner Noppasin Poonsawat revealed that the suspect and the victim who had known each other for over ten days through the Telegram application. They had then arranged to meet at a restaurant in the Ramkhamhaeng area and drank alcohol. The woman got drunk and later woke up in a hotel room in Ladphrao, where the suspect had taken her.

