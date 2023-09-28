Chinese armed robbery suspect arrested in Sri Racha

TN September 28, 2023 0
Songthaews in Sriracha.

A row of Songtaews, also called baht bus, in Sri Racha, Chonburi province. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

A Chinese national suspected of taking part in a robbery in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok last Friday was arrested on Wednesday in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, police said.

Chinese Man Arrested in Bangkok for Kidnapping Chinese Woman

Lui Jian, 34, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on charges of armed robbery and illegally carrying a gun and knife in public, said Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thamsuri, commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

