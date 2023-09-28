Chinese armed robbery suspect arrested in Sri Racha
A Chinese national suspected of taking part in a robbery in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok last Friday was arrested on Wednesday in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, police said.
Lui Jian, 34, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on charges of armed robbery and illegally carrying a gun and knife in public, said Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thamsuri, commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS