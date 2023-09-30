Chinese and Taiwanese Men Arrested in Pattaya for Alleged ATM Fraud
A Chinese man and a Taiwanese man have been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly attempting to steal information from other people’s ATM cards.
Romanian, Malaysian held in Hua Hin for ATM fraud
Investigators from the Pattaya Police Station and Royal Thai Immigration raided a room on the sixth floor of a hotel (name withheld) on Soi Bungalow 999, Naklua sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, on September 28th.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News