Chinese and Taiwanese Men Arrested in Pattaya for Alleged ATM Fraud

KBank ATM in Bangkok

KBank (Kasikorn Bank) ATM in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: nist6dh / flickr.

A Chinese man and a Taiwanese man have been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly attempting to steal information from other people’s ATM cards.

Romanian, Malaysian held in Hua Hin for ATM fraud

Investigators from the Pattaya Police Station and Royal Thai Immigration raided a room on the sixth floor of a hotel (name withheld) on Soi Bungalow 999, Naklua sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, on September 28th.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

