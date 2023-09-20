Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 5 Million Narcotic Pills: 1 Officer Killed, Suspect Shot Dead

Chiang Rai – Arresting officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) clashed with a drug trafficker in Chiang Rai today, September 20th, 2023, resulting in 1 officer being killed and one suspect shot dead. Over 5 million pills of narcotics were seized.

Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight

Pol. Maj. Gen. Khomsit Rangsai, a commander of ONCB, was assigned as head of the operation to arrest drug traffickers smuggling illicit substances from the Chiang Rai province to inner parts of Thailand.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

