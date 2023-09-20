Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 5 Million Narcotic Pills: 1 Officer Killed, Suspect Shot Dead

TN September 20, 2023 0
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Thai police road checkpoint. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

Chiang Rai – Arresting officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) clashed with a drug trafficker in Chiang Rai today, September 20th, 2023, resulting in 1 officer being killed and one suspect shot dead. Over 5 million pills of narcotics were seized.

Three drug smugglers killed in Chiang Rai firefight

Pol. Maj. Gen. Khomsit Rangsai, a commander of ONCB, was assigned as head of the operation to arrest drug traffickers smuggling illicit substances from the Chiang Rai province to inner parts of Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Karaoke bar in Thailand.

Over 140 teens found in raid on Phayao karaoke bar

TN September 17, 2023 0
Nong Saeng district in Saraburi province.

Myanmar Mother Charged with Pimping Teenage Daughter in Saraburi

TN September 13, 2023 0
Chiang Rai

Earthquake in Laos felt in Chiang Rai

TN September 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Gold Shop in Thailand

Gold Prices in Thailand Hit New High as Thai Baht Weakens

TN September 20, 2023 0
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Former MP Pannika Wanich banned from contesting elections for life

TN September 20, 2023 0
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 5 Million Narcotic Pills: 1 Officer Killed, Suspect Shot Dead

TN September 20, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Man charged with killing daughter accused in deaths of 4 sons in Kamphaeng Phet

TN September 20, 2023 0
Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Two Officers Injured in Narathiwat Ambush

TN September 20, 2023 0